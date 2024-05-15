Those involved in the inappropriate behaviour at the Dublin to New York City portal have "let us all down" the Irish minister for public expenditure has said.

Paschal Donohoe believes it was a "very small number of people" involed and hopes the portal remains in Dublin.

The portal closed on Tuesday 14 May and had been open for less than one week.

Flashing and even images of the 9/11 attack were shown from the Dublin side.

One woman was escorted away by police after allegedly grinding on the portal itself.

It will reportedly re-open by the end of this week.