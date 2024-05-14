The comedian taking on Narendra Modi for India’s democracy

A comedian who shot to fame for his impersonation of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is now taking him on in the general election.

Shyam Rangeela is trying to show that Modi's power cannot be absolute for the good of Indian democracy by running for the seat in Varanasi. The comic hopes that his campaign is high-profile enough to deter some of the tactics alleged by critics and adversaries of prime minister Modi.

