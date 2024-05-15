Chainsaw-wielding zookeepers hack down fresh leaves for hungry giraffes

Watch as hungry giraffes tuck into branches of their favourite leafy treats hacked down by chainsaw-wielding zookeepers.

Staff at the Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, laid on branches of fresh beech, oak, willow, birch, ash and maple - all pruned from pristine Austrian Federal Forests.

Video footage of the special feeding time, filmed on Tuesday 14 May, shows the giraffes gobbling down the tasty shrubbery.

Experts say fresh greenery is very important for their health in an urban zoo and the variety adds more natural interest to their diet.