Aftermath of Michican tornadoes captured in devastating footage

Homes and businesses in Michigan have been devastated after a tornado ripped through parts of the state on Tuesday, 7 May.

Heavy rain and winds also wreaked havoc throughout the region.

Tornadoes were also spotted after dark in Ohio and Indiana.

The National Weather Service said parts of Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri were also under a tornado watch

Two tornadoes ravaged the city of Portage near Kalamazoo, downing multiple trees and power lines in the area according to the local sheriff’s office.