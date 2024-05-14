Klopp fights back tears as Liverpool fans serenade him at final away game

A visibly emotional Jurgen Klopp held his hands to his chest as Liverpool fans sang his name during his final away game as manager of the Reds on Monday, 13 May.

The travelling Kop sang "I'm so Glad (That Jurgen is a Red)" after the thrilling 3-3 draw against Aston Villa.

Klopp's final game will be against Wolves on Sunday, 19 May.

Paying tribute to Liverpool's fans, Klopp said: "I still don’t feel like it’s the last time, but I know it.

“The away fans were always absolutely insane, we asked them to travel a lot over the years. It was and is a wonderful relationship, and I always try to show my appreciation.”