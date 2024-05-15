The rule Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth broke at the Met Gala

Chris Hemsworth broke a rule at the 2024 Met Gala.

The 40-year-old Australian actor attended the glitzy fashion event held in New York City alongside his wife Elsa Pataky last week.

According to Vogue, the high-profile annual Gala has a “no phone policy” and posting images to social media is also prohibited.

However, it seems Hemsworth wasn’t aware, and revealed that he shied away from proper protocol to take “heaps of selfies”.

When asked if he stuck to the rule during an interview with E! News, he responded: “Selfies everywhere. A lot of selfies in my phone.”