Emma Barnett has hosted her first show on BBC's Radio 4 Today after leaving Woman’s Hour last month.

This morning, Tuesday 15 May, Ms Barnett kicked her debut off with a cheerful: "Good morning, what a pleasure to be here."

She is replacing Martha Kearney, who has been a main host since 2018 and will be leaving the show fully after the next general election, which Rishi Sunak has not yet set a date for.

Both broadcasters will appear on the programme until then.

Ms Barnett had hosted Woman’s Hour, also on Radio 4, since 2021.