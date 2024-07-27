Team GB’s Georgia Bell quit running because she ‘didn’t think she was good enough’

Team GB’s 1500-metre runner Georgia Bell admitted she previously quit the sport because she “didn’t think she was good enough”.

The 30-year-old completed a US scholarship when she was younger, before giving up running entirely until during the pandemic.

“Parkrun was something on my doorstep, and I was seeing improvements. That’s what led me to get in touch with my old coach and think, ‘I’m ready to get racing again’”, she told ITV.

While she’s hopeful that she’ll come back with a medal, she admits: “I’m really lucky that I’ve come from a position where I know what it’s like to walk away.”