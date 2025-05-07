Jet2 boss issues warning over unlicensed accommodation fuelling overtourism

Jet2's CEO has issued a warning over unlicensed accommodation creating overtourism.

When asked if, as a leading tour operator, the company was responsible for overtourism, Steve Heapy told The Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder that they are responding to demand, and the majority of the people they take on their aircraft are staying in licensed accommodation.

"The problem with over tourism is unlicensed accommodation," he added.

"When people stay in these properties, very often they don't have a tourism license.

“[You] could be staying in a death trap with exposed wires."