Video shows moment Robert Prevost revealed as the new pope

This is the moment Cardinal Robert Prevost was revealed as the new pope.

Pope Leo XIV is the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

Crowds erupted as he appeared on the balcony overlooking St Peter’s Square, and the announcement in Latin of “Habemus Papam” - meaning “we have a Pope” - was made soon after white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney on Thursday.

Some 133 cardinals entered the chapel on Wednesday, with the secret conclave meeting getting underway behind closed doors.

It took the cardinals only around 24 hours to elect their new leader.