Donald Trump attempted an impression of Sean Connery while discussing the impact of US tariffs on the UK film industry following the announcement of a UK-US trade deal on Thursday, 8 May.

The US president insisted "James Bond has nothing to worry about that" as he relayed an anecdote about the actor.

Attempting an impression, Mr Trump told reporters that Mr Connery once said to him: "Let the bloody bloke build his golf courses."

The Republican was speaking in the Oval Office as he and Sir Keir Starmer announced a historic trade deal with the UK that will slash tariffs on British goods including steel and cars.