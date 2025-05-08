Rare footage from inside the Conclave to select the new Pope shows cardinals applauding Leo XIV as he left the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, 8 May.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Chicago-born missionary, became the first pope from the United States in the history of the Catholic Church.

The selection process is secretive, with faithful relying on smoke signals emerging from the Sistine Chapel which indicate whether someone has been chosen. White means a new pope has been selected, black means no decision has been reached and the

The new pope wore the traditional red cape of the papacy, a cape that Francis eschewed on his election in 2013.