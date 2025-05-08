Video shows historic moment white smoke from Sistine Chapel confirms new pope

This is the moment white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling the election of the Catholic Church's 267th pope.

The historic moment unfolded shortly after 5pm UK time on Thursday, as crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square erupted in cheers and applause. The tolling of bells confirmed the news, marking the culmination of a centuries-old tradition.

The new pontiff, believed to be a successor to St. Peter, the first pope, now assumes leadership of the global Catholic community. The papal conclave began on Wednesday afternoon.

Behind closed doors, cut off from outside communication, they deliberated in secrecy until the white smoke announced their decision.