A shop worker confronted a knife-wielding robber who appeared to threaten a female colleague at a newsagents in Lincolnshire on 29 March.

Police have released footage of the incident that occurred shortly after 5:30am at Gedney Newsagent, Market Place, Long Sutton, with the hope that someone recognises the man involved.

Officers believe the man has a unique gait and that someone could recognise the clothing he is wearing — a black face covering, black jacket with the hood up, and two-tone grey trousers.

The man was handed cash and cigarettes before fleeing in the direction of West Street.

Police have asked anyone who thinks they know the man to contact force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting Incident 71 of 29 March or call 101.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously and free on 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.