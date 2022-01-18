King Charles III remembered Queen Elizabeth II's lively VE Day celebrations — including joining a conga line — in 1945 as he delivered a speech exactly 80 years after his grandfather's historic address.

Speaking at 9pm — the same time as King George VI — Charles told a crowd at London's Horse Guards Parade that his mother wrote in her diary that she sang until 2am and went to bed at 3am as the nation celebrated the end of the Second World War.

"I do hope your celebrations tonight are almost as joyful, although I rather doubt I shall have the energy to sing until 2am, let alone lead you all in a giant conga from here back to Buckingham Palace," His Majesty joked.