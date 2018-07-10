Watch moment Kanye West storms out of Piers Morgan interview

Kanye West stormed out of a Piers Morgan interview after clashing with the Uncensored presenter over how many Twitter/X followers he has.

The rapper told the broadcaster to have staff check the figure after Morgan mistakenly said West had 32 million followers instead of 33.3.

West added: “People in media act like [they] haven't played my songs at [their] weddings or graduations or at funerals.”

He then cut the interview short, telling Morgan: “We can circle back when you can count.”