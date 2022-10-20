Kanye West called Piers Morgan a "Karen" as the broadcaster grilled him about recent antisemitic comments.

"You don’t hold accountability to my pain, you’re being a Karen," the rapper said after being questioned about his remark that "Jewish Zionists" will "take us and milk us till we die."

Mr Morgan replied that he’s “not a Karen,” adding: “I’m not going to cancel you ... I’m simply going to challenge you on what you’re saying.”

"I think you don't understand the pain that you've been causing with some of these comments," the 57-year-old told the artist.

