Donald Trump praised British ambassador Lord Peter Mandelson's "beautiful accent" as the pair met in the White House as a UK-US trade deal was announced on Thursday, 8 May.

The US president and Sir Keir Starmer formally announced a deal, with Mr Trump adding that the “final details” of the agreement were still being “written up."

Labour has been pursuing a deal with the US to reduce the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump last month, which placed a 10 per cent levy on all UK exports and a 25 per cent charge on steel, aluminium and cars.