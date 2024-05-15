Zayn Malik has revealed why he has been kicked off of Tinder multiple times.

The former One Direction star is now single after a highly publicised break-up with Gigi Hadid.

In an interview with a US magazine, Malik admitted he has “not been too successful” on dating apps.

“Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’ I’ve been kicked off once or twice,” he told Nylon.

Catfishing is a term that describes someone using another person’s photos or personal details to misrepresent themselves online, usually to mislead a victim into a romantic relationship.