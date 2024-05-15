Slovakia’s parliament suspended after prime minister Robert Fico injured in shooting

Slovakia’s parliament was suspended on Wednesday 15 May after populist prime minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting and taken to hospital.

Reports on a Slovakian TV station said that Mr Fico, 59, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 93 miles northeast of the capital Bratislava, where the leader was meeting with supporters.

A suspect has been detained, according to reports.

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session on Wednesday and adjourned until further notice.