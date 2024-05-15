CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment a man was carjacked at gunpoint on the evening of Friday 10 May in Memphis.

The video, released by Memphis Police department, shows the victim in a white T-shirt, walking towards his white car in a gas station parking lot.

One man gets out of the car next door to grab him, while an accomplice is seen exiting from the other side with a gun.

Two more men were in the back seats.

The police say the car used by the carjackers had been reported stolen on 2 May.

At the time of publishing, police said no arrests had been made.