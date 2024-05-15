Reese Witherspoon pulls out iconic move as she announces Legally Blonde prequel

Reese Witherspoon has shared news of a Legally Blonde prequel series, transforming into her famous character Elle for the special announcement.

The 48-year-old actress wore a matching pink skirt and jacket as she walked onto the stage at Amazon’s Upfront event in New York City on Tuesday morning.

She even performed her iconic “bend and snap” as she announced the prequel will be coming to Prime Video next year.

Witherspoon teased the premise of the series in her Instagram post.

“Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her,” she wrote.