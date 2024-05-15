Watch: King and Queen don lavish robes at St Paul’s Cathedral service

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a service for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral today (15 May).

The monarchs wore lavish robes in a striking magenta, known as the Mantle of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The King waved at the crowd while walking up the steps to the cathedral, prompting cheers.

The Order of the British Empire recognises those who have contributed the Arts, Sciences, Charitable work and Public Service.

Almost 2,000 holders of honours were reportedly at the event, including OBEs, MBEs and CBEs from across the UK and Commonwealth.