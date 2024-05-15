Elbow opened the troubled £365m Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Tuesday, 14 May.

The new venue’s first performance had been postponed three times after part of its ventilation and air conditioning system fell to the ground from the ceiling during a soundcheck in early May.

Frontman Guy Garvey told the crowd during their set: “You’ve house-warmed this beautiful new venue.”

The Manchester band was celebrating the release of their 10th studio album, Audio Vertigo, with their first tour since 2018.