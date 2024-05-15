Messi the dog delights Cannes red carpet with tricks

Messi the dog was the first star to arrive on the 77th Cannes Film Festival red carpet, delighting onlookers with his tricks on Tuesday, 14 May.

The pooch starred as Snoop in Anatomy of a Fall, which premiered last year.

He won the Palm Dog - the award presented for the best performance by a canine or group of canines, live or animated.

Footage showed the border collie barking as he posed for photographers, who had been calling out his name and clapped for him.

Messi sat and held his front paws up, as if he were an actor waving to fans.