Anya Taylor-Joy shares secret details from wedding with Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy has shared details of the two weddings she and Malcolm McRae enjoyed together.

The actor, 28, secretly wed American musician Malcolm, 30, in April 2022 and they enjoyed a second ceremony last year.

While the couple’s glitzy second wedding in Venice, Italy, attracted fellow A-List stars like Cara Delevingne and Julia Garner, their first was a much more low-key affair.

Sharing details of their first big day with Elle, Anya said: “We’re just real romantics... And we wanted to make sure that our first experience was something that was completely for us.”