Pep Guardiola offers advice to journalist after ‘offensive’ question

Pep Guardiola offered advice to a journalist after what he described as an “offensive” question in a press conference ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League match away to Tottenham Hotspur.

When asked if Spurs fans who want their team to lose to deny Arsenal the Premier League title could make players less motivated, the City boss was not impressed.

I’ll give you my advice, don’t ask this question to Ange [Postecoglou] or the players. Don’t ask that. [The players] will be offended... I never imagined one player, one manager, [who doesn’t] prepare the game to win it,” Guardiola replied.