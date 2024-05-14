Mauricio Pochettino quotes Coldplay as he discusses Chelsea success

Mauricio Pochettino quoted Coldplay as he tried to define the success of his first Chelsea season during Tuesday’s press conference (14 May).

The Argentine coach has admitted he is unsure of his future as a rocky campaign draws to a close, despite dragging the club back into the race for European football.

“I want to be positive and from the start of next season I don’t want to say that we are young and can talk not about injuries but the evolution of the different aspects of our tactical game,” Pochettino said.

“Now it’s like we are stuck in reverse - like the song of Coldplay.”

Pochettino went on to admit that he is a “fan” of the band and urged journalists to listen to their track “Fix You”.