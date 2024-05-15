Travis Kelce’s teammate Harrison Butker attacked Pride month and working women during a speech in which he also quoted Taylor Swift lyrics at a Catholic liberal arts college in Atchison, Kansas, over the weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker referred to the singer as his “teammate’s girlfriend” as he referenced the “familiarity breeds contempt” lyrics from her hit “Bejewelled.”

Addressing female graduates, Butker said: “It is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers... I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”