The husband of Stormy Daniels has said that they will probably leave the US if Donald Trump is found not guilty in his criminal hush money trial.

The adult film actress claims she slept with Mr Trump in 2006, and that she was paid a decade letter to keep quiet.

He has been accused of forging the records to cover up the hush money paid to her - but denies all charges.

Barret Blade, also an adult film actor, emphasised that he and his wife want to move on with their lives, and said: "Either way I don't think it gets better for her."