Identity of MasterChef’s iconic voiceover star revealed

The identity of MasterChef's iconic voiceover was revealed on an episode of the competition's semi-finals.

India Fisher has long provided instantly-recognisable narration and often reads out menus for the BBC cooking show, which began in 2004.

The actor was invited to a banquet at London's Fishmonger's Hall for the 20th series' semi-finals.

Contestants were tasked with cooking for 70 people who have all played an essential part in the series for the MasterChef 20th Anniversary Celebration Dinner.

Fisher joked: "‘I vowed I wouldn’t do this, but I’ll read the menu out loud."