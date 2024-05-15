Independent TV
Identity of MasterChef’s iconic voiceover star revealed
The identity of MasterChef's iconic voiceover was revealed on an episode of the competition's semi-finals.
India Fisher has long provided instantly-recognisable narration and often reads out menus for the BBC cooking show, which began in 2004.
The actor was invited to a banquet at London's Fishmonger's Hall for the 20th series' semi-finals.
Contestants were tasked with cooking for 70 people who have all played an essential part in the series for the MasterChef 20th Anniversary Celebration Dinner.
Fisher joked: "‘I vowed I wouldn’t do this, but I’ll read the menu out loud."
