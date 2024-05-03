Baby alpaca born with ‘floppy ears’ undergoes treatment to straighten them

A baby alpaca born with “floppy ears” is undergoing treatment to straighten them out.

The four-day-old animal, who lives on a farm in Scotland and is currently unnamed, requires treatment with tape to reshape her slight deformity.

Straightening floppy ears does not harm alpacas and after two weeks of treatment with the makeshift splint, the tape will be removed.

Jean Macdonald, owner of Velvet Hall Alpacas in Innerleithen, said that this is the first time she has seen the condition since purchasing her first alpaca in 2011.