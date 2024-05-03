Independent TV
Record number of sea lions appear on San Francisco’s famous Pier 39
San Francisco’s famed Fisherman’s Wharf district is seeing a surge in sea lions.
They’re lounging, biting each other and generally making a ruckus in numbers not seen in more than a decade.
First appearing at Pier 39 after the 1989 earthquake, the sea lions have become a well-known tourist attraction.
The number of sea lions crashing at the pier fluctuates over the seasons. On most days more than a hundred can be seen.
But this week, Pier 39 has counted more than one thousand sea lions, the most they’ve seen there in 15 years.
