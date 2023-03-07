Haim to headline All Points East festival 2023 with female-dominated lineup

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Haim have just been announced as the latest headliners for the All Points East festival in London.

The festival, which has multiple-day options spread over several different days in August, has already announced previous headliners, including The Strokes and Stormzy.

Haim will play the Victoria Park day festival in East London on the bank holiday Monday (28 June) alongside acts such as Girl In Red and Confidence Man.

The three sisters announced the news in an Instagram video showing them doing a dance in matching dressing gowns, saying, “Oh s***”.

This will be the band’s only European performance this year. The band last played in the UK in 2022 as part of their world tour – and also played the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival.

Other acts playing the 40,000-capacity festival include Joesef, Lizzy McAlpine, Snail Mail, Romy (The xx), Tove Lo, Avalon Emerson, Avalon Emerson & The Charm, Tamino, Nieve Ella, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal and Gigi.

The lineup is inclusive of many female and LGBTQ+ acts – a welcome change following recent controversy surrounding the lack of industry diversity.

Last week, Glastonbury announced their lineup and included no female headliners, with a caveat about the “pipeline” problems in booking non-male acts.

Earlier this year, the Brit awards came under fire after their Artist of the Year category included no women.

How to get tickets:

Tickets to see Haim on 28 August at All Points East will be available on Friday 10 March.

According to the festival, American Express cardholders get early access to Amex Presale, which begins at 9am on Friday 10 March.

General sale tickets will be available at 10am on Friday 10 March.