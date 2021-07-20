Halsey announces birth of first child, as Katy Perry and Olivia Rodrigo lead congratulations

Katy Perry and Olivia Rodrigo have led celebrations after Halsey announced the birth of her first child.

The “Without You” singer shared on Monday (19 July) that she and screenwriter partner Alev Aydin had welcomed a son named Ender Ridley Aydin.

“Gratitude,” the singer captioned an image of herself and Ayden cradling their newborn child. “For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”

“Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021,” she added.

“The blessing,” Katy Perry wrote in Halsey’s Instagram comments, along with a heart emoji.

“The most beautiful family!” commented Olivia Rodrigo.

“Congratulations!!!!” added Demi Lovato, while actor Ruby Rose wrote: “How perfect and magic.”

Other stars to congratulate the pair included Hailey Bieber, January Jones, Rina Sawayama, Benny Blanco and Cara Delevingne.

The birth announcement comes days after Halsey unveiled the artwork for her forthcoming album, which she described as a concept album about “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth”.

In the image, the musician is seated on an elaborate gold throne while wearing a huge crown, with one breast exposed and a baby on their lap, emulating the classic image of the Madonna and child.

The album, titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power and produced with Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, is scheduled for release on 27 August.