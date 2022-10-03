Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Country singer Michael Wilson Hardy – aka Hardy – has been forced to postpone tour dates after he and his crew were injured in a tour bus crash.

Hardy and three of his touring crew were travelling on the bus after completing two shows in Bristol, Tennessee, when it crashed, leaving them all with “significant injuries”.

While Hardy has now gone home to recover, the bus driver still remains in hospital. The cause of the accident – which happened on Interstate 40 close to Nashville – has not yet been revealed.

Hardy shared the news on his Instagram page: “Following last night’s show, our tour bus was involved in an accident on our way home from Bristol.”

“There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries,” he continued.

“Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he’s being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him.”

Hardy also updated fans on his own health: “I’ve been released from the hospital but ordered by my doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us a couple of shows,” he said, adding that fans would stay informed over the next few days as he “rested”.

“Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service,” he continued.