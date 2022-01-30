Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have called out Spotify for hosting “disinformation” via Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The couple, who have a deal with the company worth a reported £18m, released a statement on Sunday (30 January), in which they said they have spoken to the music platform’s bosses about their worries.

Rogan has been heavily criticised for his controversial views on the Covid-19 vaccine, with many saying he’s using his popular podcast, titled The Joe Rogan Experience, to spread false details.

This week, musician Neil Young led the charge to oppose Rogan and his views by asking Spotify to remove his music from the platform. Joni Mitchell and Crazy Horse guitarist Nils Lofgren followed suit.

In a statement, Harry and Meghan said they have been combatting Spotify’s decision to host such information since April 2021.

“Since the inception of [their non-profit organisation] Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis,” they said.

“Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of mis- and disinformation every day.

“Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of Covid misinformation on its platform.

“We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”

Joe Rogan has caused a Spotify backlash due to the spreading of Covid-19 vaccine misinformation (The Joe Rogan Experience/Spotify)

Their statement follows Young’s ultimatum, which saw him state: “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform … They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Young said Rogan’s podcast was spreading “false information” about Covid-19 vaccines that was “potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them”.

The Independent has contacted Spotify for comment.