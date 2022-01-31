✕ Close ‘No hard feelings’: Joe Rogan on Neil Young, Joni Mitchell boycotting Spotify

Joe Rogan has put out a video to his 14.2 million fans, where the podcast host addressed the recent controversy surrounding his Spotify show.

The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the world’s most popular podcasts, but a number of highly controversial guests of late led to musical legends Neil Young and Joni Mitchell requesting that Spotify remove their music from the platform. JRE has been exclusively available on Spotify since 2020, making it one of the company’s most prized assets.

However, after platforming the likes of Dr Robert Malone and Dr Peter McCullough, both of whom have been accused of spreading misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines, the podcast began to attract headlines for all the wrong reasons.

With Spotify’s stock value recently plummeting by $2 billion, Mr Rogan took to Instagram to claim that he agrees with the streaming service’s decision to start putting disclaimers at the beginning of controversial podcast episodes.

Further to this, the comedian has vowed to invite a wider range of guests in the future, while he also took the time to apologise to Spotify for the onslaught the company is facing due to his actions.