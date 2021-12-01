Controversial presenter Joe Rogan had the most popular podcast on Spotify in 2021, it has been revealed.

In the annual Spotify Wrapped roundup, Rogan’s podcast The Joe Rogan Experience was named as the No 1 most-listened to globally of the past 12 months. This was followed by Call Her Daddy at No 2, Crime Junkie at No 3, TED Talks Daily at No 4, and The Daily at No 5.

Rogan’s podcast was also the most popular among UK listeners.

The Joe Rogan Experience has provided a source for much controversy in recent years.

In September, Rogan was criticised for peddling unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about Covid-19, including that he had used drugs not recommended by medical experts after testing positive for coronavirus himself.

In a video, the host also said among the drugs he used to treat his case was ivermectin, a livestock de-worming medicine that has become popular in conservative circles. The FDA has warned it is an ineffective and unsafe treatment for Covid, though it is used in humans for other ailments.

In May, he was mocked for claiming on the podcast that straight white men will soon not be “allowed to talk”.

He told guest Joe List: “You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem. It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to ‘straight white men are not allowed to talk’.

“Because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of colour have been silenced throughout history.”

Last year, Spotify was criticised after Rogan invited conspiracy theorist Alex Jones onto his show.

Rogan signed an exclusive deal with Spotify in May 2020, which saw his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, removed from all other platforms.

The multi-year deal was believed to be worth $100m (£82m). Rogan’s podcast launched on Spotify on 1 September, and has since hosted guests including Kanye West and Matthew McConaughey.

See how to find your Spotify Wrapped 2021 results here.