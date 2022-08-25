Harry Styles reacts to viral rumour that he’s bald and wears a wig

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Styles has responded to a bizarre rumour that he is bald.

During a recent interview, the singer was asked about the unfounded rumour that his hair was, in fact, a wig and that he’s secretly bald.

The conspiracy theory appears to have started after a blind item on social media gossip page Deux Moi claimed an A-list male pop star and occasional actor was secretly balding.

Some people on TikTok began making detailed videos inspecting Styles’ hairline, as he fits the description of the post thanks to his roles in Dunkirk and upcoming appearance in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and gay romance drama, My Policeman.

Styles told Rolling Stone that he was made aware of the bizarre theory by his friend and collaborator Tom Hull (aka Kid Harpoon) who is “obsessed” with the rumour.

“He’s completely obsessed with it,” Styles said of Hull. “He won’t stop sending me messages about [people] trying to work out if I’m bald.”

Harry Styles and his ‘hair’ (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Happily, Styles debunked the rumour and confirmed to the magazine that his hair is, in fact, real.

“What is it with baldness? … It skips a generation or something, right?” Styles continued. “If your grandad’s bald then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed.”

Styles is among the leading nominees at the VMAs, which air Sunday (28 August). He is nominated across five categories including for the gender-neutral Artist of the Year gong.

Read a full line-up of the nominees here.