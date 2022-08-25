Harry Styles reacts to viral rumour that he’s bald and wears a wig
Styles claims his collaborator Kid Harpoon is ‘obsessed’ with the rumour
Harry Styles has responded to a bizarre rumour that he is bald.
During a recent interview, the singer was asked about the unfounded rumour that his hair was, in fact, a wig and that he’s secretly bald.
The conspiracy theory appears to have started after a blind item on social media gossip page Deux Moi claimed an A-list male pop star and occasional actor was secretly balding.
Some people on TikTok began making detailed videos inspecting Styles’ hairline, as he fits the description of the post thanks to his roles in Dunkirk and upcoming appearance in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and gay romance drama, My Policeman.
Styles told Rolling Stone that he was made aware of the bizarre theory by his friend and collaborator Tom Hull (aka Kid Harpoon) who is “obsessed” with the rumour.
“He’s completely obsessed with it,” Styles said of Hull. “He won’t stop sending me messages about [people] trying to work out if I’m bald.”
Happily, Styles debunked the rumour and confirmed to the magazine that his hair is, in fact, real.
“What is it with baldness? … It skips a generation or something, right?” Styles continued. “If your grandad’s bald then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed.”
Styles is among the leading nominees at the VMAs, which air Sunday (28 August). He is nominated across five categories including for the gender-neutral Artist of the Year gong.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies