Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harry Styles reacts to viral rumour that he’s bald and wears a wig

Styles claims his collaborator Kid Harpoon is ‘obsessed’ with the rumour

Tom Murray
Thursday 25 August 2022 06:22
Comments
Lizzo thanks Harry Styles for sending flowers to celebrate her song being ranked number one

Harry Styles has responded to a bizarre rumour that he is bald.

During a recent interview, the singer was asked about the unfounded rumour that his hair was, in fact, a wig and that he’s secretly bald.

The conspiracy theory appears to have started after a blind item on social media gossip page Deux Moi claimed an A-list male pop star and occasional actor was secretly balding.

Recommended

Some people on TikTok began making detailed videos inspecting Styles’ hairline, as he fits the description of the post thanks to his roles in Dunkirk and upcoming appearance in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and gay romance drama, My Policeman.

Styles told Rolling Stone that he was made aware of the bizarre theory by his friend and collaborator Tom Hull (aka Kid Harpoon) who is “obsessed” with the rumour.

“He’s completely obsessed with it,” Styles said of Hull. “He won’t stop sending me messages about [people] trying to work out if I’m bald.”

Harry Styles and his ‘hair’

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Happily, Styles debunked the rumour and confirmed to the magazine that his hair is, in fact, real.

“What is it with baldness? … It skips a generation or something, right?” Styles continued. “If your grandad’s bald then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed.”

Styles is among the leading nominees at the VMAs, which air Sunday (28 August). He is nominated across five categories including for the gender-neutral Artist of the Year gong.

Read a full line-up of the nominees here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in