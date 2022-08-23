Oliva Wilde discusses ‘toxic negativity’ thrown at relationship with Harry Styles

Oliva Wilde has opened up about the “toxic negativity” some fans of Harry Styles have thrown at her regarding their relationship.

The actor said that while she does not believe the “hateful energy defines his fan base,” she has been the target of “cruelty.”

“What I don’t understand about the cruelty ... is that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there,” the 38-year-old said.

The couple were interviewed together by the Rolling Stone magazine for the singer’s cover story.

