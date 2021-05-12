Viewers of last night’s (11 May) Brit Awards ceremony were convinced that Harry Styles has changed his accent.

The former One Direction star addressed a crowd at London’s O2 Arena while collecting the award for British Single of the Year, for his 2020 hit “Watermelon Sugar”.

Styles was born in Redditch and raised in Cheshire, but has spent significant amounts of time in the US since rising to fame as a musician.

Accepting the award, he said: “I just continue to be baffled by moments like this. They make me more and more incredibly grateful that I get to do this job every day. I am really happy and proud to be here celebrating British music tonight.”

He also thanked the NHS workers in attendance at the event, saying: “Thank you so much to everything you did for our country, this one is for you.”

Viewers were convinced they picked up a North American twang to his speech, sharing their thoughts on social media.

“Has Harry Styles set his accent to ‘shuffle’?” joked one person.

“Harry Styles is ours now, and has an American accent to prove it,” wrote NBC executive Mike Sington.

“Harry Styles speaking with an American accent shocked me to the core,” wrote someone else.

