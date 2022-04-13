‘It just hurt’: Pop band Lucius claim they weren’t properly credited on Harry Styles song

Pop group are credited in the liner notes but not as a featued artist

Sam Moore
Wednesday 13 April 2022 09:17
Pop band Lucius have claimed they were not properly credited on Harry Styles’ 2019 single, “Treat People with Kindness”.

The LA-based four-piece, who collaborated with Styles on the track and can be heard prominently on the chorus, are credited in the liner notes but not as a featured artist.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the band said they were “disappointed” not to be credited on the song.

“It just hurt,” singer Jess Wolfe said. “Here was an opportunity to spread the love a little bit, which he purports to do all the time. And it could’ve really helped us. I’ve been to Harry shows and he’s always been very charming and kind. We’ve sung live with him.”

The band also spoke to Variety earlier this month, where they also made the claims: “They didn’t want to credit us as being featured on the record. And I say ‘they,’ because we never spoke to Harry about this or anything.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Harry Styles for comment.

Band Lucius claim they didn’t speak to Harry Styles about the possibility of being credited fully on his song

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Styles has never had a credited featured performer on any of his solo releases. Meanwhile, Lucius were credited by The War on Drugs for their contributions to “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”.

The former One Direction member is about to release his third solo album, Harry’s House on 20 May. The first single from the album, “As It Was”, was released on 1 April.

