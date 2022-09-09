Harry Styles leads crowd in applause for the Queen during concert in New York
‘Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service’
Harry Styles led a crowd in a round of applause in tribute to the Queen following her death at the age of 96.
Britain’s longest-serving monarch died on Thursday afternoon (8 September) at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.
Styles, a British native, is currently playing a run of shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Addressing the crowd during a Thursday night gig, he said: “From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
“Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service,” he said.
Styles then began clapping, and was joined in the tribute by the 20,000-strong crowd.
“Thank you, Madison Square Garden,” he then said.
Styles is one of a multitude of public figures to have paid tribute to the late monarch in the hours since her death.
Daniel Craig, Elton John, Mick Jagger, Sir Mo Farah and Helen Mirren were among the celebrities to have offered tributes to the Queen.
Speaking to PA, Bond actor Craig, who appeared alongside the Queen in the opening to the 2012 Olympics, said: “I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her.”
