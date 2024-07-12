Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Harry Styles joined Stevie Nicks as a surprise guest during the Fleetwood Mac singer’s headline performance at BST Hyde Park on Friday (July 12).

The former One Direction star, 30, duetted with Nicks, 76, on “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” which she originally released in 1981 with the late Tom Petty and his band The Heartbreakers.

Nicks performed the song with Petty in Hyde Park in 2017, just months before the rock icon’s death at 66.

On stage at tonight’s show, Nicks said of Petty: “This is a special day for a lot of reasons, to be back here because I feel his presence. I know he’s at this event and he’s happy with me here.”

Styles remained on stage to perform the 1975 Fleetwood Mac classic “Landslide,” before Nicks delivered an emotional tribute to her late bandmate Christine McVie. McVie, who died in 2022 at the age of 79, would have turned 81 today.

Nicks told the crowd: “I want you to know that Christine was my girl and she loved all of us and today was her birthday.”

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony ( Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

She added: “All of you have helped me get over [her death] and I want you to know how much I appreciate it.”

Nicks also thanked Styles for joining her on stage, saying: “Harry, I thank you - we thank you!”

Elsewhere in the concert, Nicks urged the crowd to be politically active and said she had never voted until she turned 70. “I was too busy,” she said. “Don’t be me; vote.”

Back in 2019, Nicks joked that Styles is the “love child” of her and her bandmate, Mick Fleetwood, after praising him for his eponymous debut album.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“He’s Mick’s and my love child,” Nicks told Rolling Stone. “When Harry came into our lives I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him.

“I love Harry, and I’m so happy Harry made a rock and roll record – he could have made a pop record and that would have been the easy way for him,” she continued. “But I guess he decided he wanted to be born in 1948 too – he made a record that was more like 1975.”

That same year, Styles inducted Nicks into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

“Stevie Nicks is the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a second time,” said Styles during the ceremony. “First, with Fleetwood Mac, and now for her unforgettable solo work. With Stevie, you’re not celebrating music from long ago through the mists of time. She was standing on stage headlining a place doing her best work just three nights ago. She is forever current. She is forever Stevie.”