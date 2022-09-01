Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

How to get tickets to Harry Styles’s new Love on Tour shows announced for 2023

Support acts include British indie sensation Wet Leg

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Thursday 01 September 2022 11:39
Comments
<p>Harry Styles’s Love on Tour began in September 2021 and shows no sign of ending, as the singer adds new UK and European dates </p>

Harry Styles’s Love on Tour began in September 2021 and shows no sign of ending, as the singer adds new UK and European dates

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

To call Harry Styles’s Love on Tour a ‘smash hit’ would be an understatement. The worldwide shows have gone down so well that the 28-year-old singer has announced a slew of extra dates for 2023.

Five new UK and 12 new European shows have been added to the Love on Tour itinerary, including two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, tickets for which will go on sale this week.

The newly announced tour dates will kick off in Horsens, Denmark on 13 May 2023 with the UK leg beginning in Coventry on 22 May. Styles will also play in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Ireland.

It has been a busy couple of years for Styles. His Love on Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic, finally starting again in September 2021, and his third solo album, Harry’s House, came out in May 2022 and is currently up for the 2022 Mercury Prize.

The singer is currently on tour in the US, performing songs from Harry’s House and wowing audiences with his voice, and fabulous wardrobe. As part of the tour, Styles has been hosting an impressive 15-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where excitement induced by his presence has led fans to go as far as to throw chicken nuggets at him mid-performance.

Recommended

Who will support Harry Styles on tour?

Since the release of Harry’s House, the Love on Tour line-up has featured the likes of Arlo Parks, Blood Orange, Mitski and more.

For the 2023 European and UK shows, Wet Leg, who you may know from their viral hit Chaise Longue, will join the impressive list of acts to support Styles, with Irish rock band Inhaler making an appearence on 10 June at Styles’s show at Slane Castle, Ireland.

How to get tickets to Harry Styles’s UK Love on Tour shows

For all UK shows, Live Nation pre-sale tickets are available from Thursday 1 September 2022 at 10am until Friday 2 September 2022 at 9am via Ticketmaster. To access these tickets, all you have to do is register with My Live Nation.

Generale sale tickets for all the UK, and most of the European, Love on Tour shows are available from Friday 2 September 2022 at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

General sale tickets for the 17 May show in Munich, Germany and the 8 July show in Vienna, Austria are available from 1 September at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Tickets are expected to sell out very quickly, so make sure you are on the Ticketmaster website and have all your details ready with plenty of time to spare.

Recommended

Where to see Harry Styles on tour in 2023

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in