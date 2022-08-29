Harry Styles was left laughing after a fan threw chicken nuggets on stage during his New York gig.

The pop icon picked up the nugget and playfully asked the crowd who threw it, before telling them he “doesn’t eat meat” when urged to eat it himself.

“First of all, this is cold and I’m assuming very old,” Styles said.

He then located the fan that threw it on stage and passed it back, joking that he’d get them more to eat.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.