Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harry Styles struck in the face by object during Vienna concert

Incident is the latest involving audience members throwing objects at performers during live shows

Roisin O'Connor
Monday 10 July 2023 08:02
Comments
Kelsea Ballerini hit in face with 'friendship bracelet' while performing on stage

Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object during a live performance in Vienna over the weekend.

Footage shared online from the gig at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria on Saturday (8 June) showed the British pop star walking across the stage before being struck near the eye by an item that flies through the air.

Styles then winces in pain and can be seen his face in his hands.

Myriam, a fan from Germany who was at the Vienna show, said the “As It Was” singer was hit after he performed his 2017 single “Sign Of The Times” at the start of the encore.

“He still kept touching his face a lot. It looked like it hurt very much. It seems like he had to collect himself and then he turned back to us and kept performing,” she said.

Recommended

She said that it “shook” her a lot witnessing the incident happen a few metres away from her, adding: “I want this never to happen to him again. As it’s happened too many times already now.”

Styles’ representatives have been contacted for comment.

The singer, 29, has previously been affected by fans throwing items on stage. Last month he was hit in the face by a bunch of flowers during a gig in Cardiff.

This latest incident comes shortly after a number of other pop singers have been struck by items thrown by members of the audience.

Last month, pop star Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a mobile phone as she performed in New York. A 27-year-old man was later arrested and charged with assault.

After the incident, the 33-year-old singer posted a selfie on her Instagram which showed a large purple bruise on her eyelid and stitching tape on her eyebrow.

Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Despite the night not ending as planned, she still hailed the concert as “an amazing show in my hometown”.

Also in June, pop-rock singer Pink was shocked when a fan threw what she claimed was a bag of her mother’s ashes onto the stage.

(Twitter/Bebe Rexha/Instagram)

A few days later, singer Ava Max said an alleged stage invader “slapped her so hard” during a show in Los Angeles that it scratched the inside of her eye, while country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a friendship bracelet thrown by a fan during her concert in Idaho.

Adele spoke out against the trend of throwing objects onstage during a performance as part of her ongoing Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment?” the Grammy-winning British singer asked her audience. “People just throwing s*** on stage, have you seen that?

Recommended

She then joked: “I f***ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f***ing kill you.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in