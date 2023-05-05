Haley Kiyoko defies Tennessee’s ‘unbelievable’ drag show ban at concert

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hayley Kiyoko fearlessly broke Tennessee’s new drag show ban during her recent Nashville concert.

On Tuesday (2 May), the day of the singer’s performance, she said she was approached by an undercover officer who “warned” her “not to bring any drag performers on stage”.

“I am getting ready for my show tonight and was really excited to bring out some incredible drag performers,” Kiyoko told followers in an Instagram video.

“There’s an undercover cop at the venue, and apparently my show, because it’s all ages, we can’t have drag performers at my show.”

Tearing up, the openly gay and vocal LGBT+ advocate expressed her disappointment, saying: “I’m very upset. I mean, I was upset, but now this is just unbelievable.”

In the caption, she explained that when the drag queens arrived 10 minutes before the show, she “let them know what was communicated to us and our concerns”.

“They showed no fear and said they wanted to continue with the show and come out on stage. So they did,” Kiyoko said.

“We will not be silenced. We will find ways to continue our authentic selves, no matter what. We will not give up.”

In early March, Tennessee lawmakers passed the country’s first anti-drag bill, which restricts “male or female impersonators” from public property or anywhere minors could be present.

Though the word “drag” doesn’t appear in the new law, it instead changed the definition of adult cabaret in Tennessee to mean “adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors”.

Any first-time violators risk being charged with a misdemeanour, resulting in fines of up to $2,500 (£1,900) and/or up to a year in prison. Persons with more than one offence could be charged with a felony and up to six years in prison with a fine of up to $3,000 (£2,300).

However, on the Friday (28 April) before Kiyoko’s concert, a federal judge placed a temporary hold on the restrictive law just hours before it was set to go into effect.