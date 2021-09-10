Ice Cube claims he almost killed a classmate for conning his mother

Ice Cube has claimed that he once almost “killed” a classmate for tricking his mother out of money when he was young.

During an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the 52-year-old rapper, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, recalled the time someone at his school apparently tricked his mother out of $20 (£14.4) with “some cockamamie story”.

“I was so mad. You [sic] violated me and my family,” Ice Cube told Bensinger. “So, me and my friends were going around the corner to kill him”.

He continued by admitting that he is thankful that the person wasn’t home, “because we were young, we were mad, we had a weapon, and it was going to happen.”

The rapper further added that this incident isn’t something he ignores in his life, saying that he thinks about those moments often and how different his life could’ve been if he had done something back then.

“It would’ve been stupid and I wouldn’t be sitting here if it did happen. Like I said, I’m glad he wasn’t there” Ice Cube said. “Because nobody should die over $20.”

Ice Cube sits on the sidelines during the Big3 playoffs on 25 August 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Ice Cube revealed that Joe Biden’s administration contacted him to discuss his Contract with Black America, an anti-racism plan he has previously put forward.

The rapper released his Contract with Black America in July 2020 as a way to “strike at the heart of racism and present a blueprint to achieve racial economic justice”.